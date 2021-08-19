Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,076,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184,592 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,078,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,049,000 after acquiring an additional 557,181 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,834,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761,712 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Altria Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,712,000 after acquiring an additional 802,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Altria Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,493,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,360,000 after acquiring an additional 133,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $47.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $88.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

