Amar Murugan Sells 2,080 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) SVP Amar Murugan sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $26,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
ATRA traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $11.99. 695,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,062. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.90. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $28.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.43.
Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 6,757.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000.
About Atara Biotherapeutics
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.
