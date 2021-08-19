Amar Murugan Sells 2,080 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) SVP Amar Murugan sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $26,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ATRA traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $11.99. 695,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,062. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.90. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $28.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.43.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

ATRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 6,757.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.