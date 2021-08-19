Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,011 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.3% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $605,000. United Bank raised its stake in Amazon.com by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 5.9% in the first quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 7.2% in the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,760,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,849,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,177 shares of company stock worth $13,802,387 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,201.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,480.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

