American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Price Up 1.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)’s stock price traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $110.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. American Electric Power traded as high as $91.14 and last traded at $91.14. 11,294 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,930,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.75.

Several other analysts have also commented on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $177,933.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,716,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,749,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 3,847.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,511,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,550 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,316,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,618,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,382,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,297 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.43. The firm has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

