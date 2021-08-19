American Power Group Co. (OTCMKTS:APGI) Short Interest Down 33.1% in July

American Power Group Co. (OTCMKTS:APGI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the July 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 428,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of APGI opened at $0.02 on Thursday. American Power Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02.

About American Power Group

American Power Group Corporation provides patented dual fuel conversion system for primary and back-up diesel generators, and mid-to heavy-duty vehicular diesel engines in North America and internationally. It operates through two segments, Dual Fuel Conversion Operations and Natural Gas Liquids Operations.

