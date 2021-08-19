American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.000-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.59 million-$75.97 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $107.24 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on APEI. TheStreet lowered shares of American Public Education from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Public Education from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist lowered their price target on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Public Education currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.33.

NASDAQ APEI traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $26.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.44. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $39.19.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $79,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Public Education stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

