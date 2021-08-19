American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Director Janice F. Wilkins Sells 2,225 Shares

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Director Janice F. Wilkins sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.87, for a total transaction of $199,960.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,500.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AWR stock opened at $89.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. American States Water has a 1-year low of $69.25 and a 1-year high of $92.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 0.05.

Get American States Water alerts:

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. American States Water had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 14.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.66%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of American States Water by 16.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,587,000 after acquiring an additional 15,385 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of American States Water by 20.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,429,000 after acquiring an additional 130,759 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of American States Water by 105,420.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 10,542 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of American States Water by 15.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,519,000 after acquiring an additional 27,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of American States Water during the second quarter worth about $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

About American States Water

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.