Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 15,447 Shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,447 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.08% of Five Point worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in Five Point by 1,094.9% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 171,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 156,872 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Point by 37.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 87,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Five Point by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 276,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 78,584 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Point during the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Five Point by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 518,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 61,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FPH opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.89 and a beta of 1.42. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.19.

Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial.

