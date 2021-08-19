Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 3,278 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,758 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 23.1% during the first quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 4.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of KB Financial Group stock opened at $44.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.94. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $53.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter.

KB Financial Group Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.