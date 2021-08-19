Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $913,000 Position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,354 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 389.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 787.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 40.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.91. New Residential Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 61.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

