Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Berkeley Lights were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 32.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. 56.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLI opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 9.30. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.30.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Berkeley Lights news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $345,091.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,353.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 1,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,552 shares of company stock worth $6,893,033. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLI has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Berkeley Lights has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

