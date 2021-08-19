Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLBD shares. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

In other news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 7,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $206,657.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,192,463.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BLBD stock opened at $20.58 on Thursday. Blue Bird Co. has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $28.90. The firm has a market cap of $559.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.48.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 1.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.