Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 23,031 Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 23,031 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Applied Optoelectronics were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAOI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Optoelectronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

NASDAQ AAOI opened at $6.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $181.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.85. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $13.95.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

