Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Position in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,031 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Applied Optoelectronics were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAOI. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 22.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AAOI shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $6.69 on Thursday. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $13.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.85.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

