Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 68.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 106,350 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Nautilus worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Nautilus by 43.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nautilus by 875.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the first quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Nautilus news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 4,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $87,377.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,876 shares in the company, valued at $102,830. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NLS opened at $11.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.39 million, a PE ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.17. Nautilus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.68 and a 12-month high of $31.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.17.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Nautilus had a return on equity of 63.65% and a net margin of 14.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NLS shares. Craig Hallum lowered Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist lowered their price objective on Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Nautilus from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.58.

Nautilus Profile

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

