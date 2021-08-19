Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 22,740 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,255 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,740 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Flushing Financial by 2.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Flushing Financial by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Flushing Financial by 17.6% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIC stock opened at $22.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Flushing Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $25.22. The company has a market capitalization of $690.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.86.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 20.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FFIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, CEO John R. Buran bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $33,330.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,000 shares of company stock worth $66,345. 5.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

