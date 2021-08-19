AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) CEO Sells $1,540,855.52 in Stock

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,540,855.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ABC stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $119.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.04.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 30.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,956,000 after buying an additional 15,818 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 372.7% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 8,793 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 11.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 274,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,394,000 after acquiring an additional 27,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.78.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

