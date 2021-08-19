Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Lifted by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,201,000. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 69.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after buying an additional 17,253 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $5,578,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,425,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of AMGN traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $225.71. The stock had a trading volume of 172,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,838. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $240.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.05.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.