Amkor Technology, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.

Amkor Technology has a payout ratio of 6.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Amkor Technology stock opened at $24.54 on Thursday. Amkor Technology has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.97.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.51%.

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $117,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,524.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,787 shares of company stock worth $3,221,412. 58.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

