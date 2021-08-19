AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) PT Raised to $12.00

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 62.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on POWW. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of AMMO from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMMO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

OTCMKTS POWW opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 12.04 and a quick ratio of 10.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.74. AMMO has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The company has a market cap of $825.16 million, a P/E ratio of -43.41 and a beta of -0.68.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. AMMO had a negative net margin of 12.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that AMMO will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POWW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMMO by 371.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,495,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,005,000 after buying an additional 3,541,730 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO in the first quarter worth $22,259,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO in the first quarter worth $19,716,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMMO by 40.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,846,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,866,000 after buying an additional 825,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMMO by 150.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,706,000 after buying an additional 718,971 shares during the last quarter. 20.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMMO Company Profile

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

