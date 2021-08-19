Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Holdings Lifted by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,297 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 67.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 33,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APH stock opened at $73.91 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $74.64. The firm has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.31.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on APH shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.61.

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $2,436,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 80,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $5,929,775.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 385,400 shares of company stock worth $27,249,220. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

