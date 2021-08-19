Ampleforth (AMPL) Price Hits $0.93 on Major Exchanges

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $124.55 million and $5.80 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00002004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded down 7.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ampleforth alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00057055 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00015273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $398.57 or 0.00858805 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00047940 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00105535 BTC.

About Ampleforth

AMPL is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 184,265,299 coins and its circulating supply is 133,889,220 coins. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/# . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.