ams AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ams AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,473,400 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the July 15th total of 5,675,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22,367.0 days.
Shares of AUKUF opened at $19.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.65. AMS has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $27.04.
AMS Company Profile
Featured Story: Upside/Downside
Receive News & Ratings for AMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.