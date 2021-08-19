Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ADI opened at $165.78 on Thursday. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $175.25. The stock has a market cap of $61.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,077.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Analog Devices stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.67.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

