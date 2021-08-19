Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $179.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.36.

Analog Devices stock opened at $165.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $175.25. The stock has a market cap of $61.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $1,114,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Amundi purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $696,224,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,370,000. Theleme Partners LLP purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,032,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 87.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,588,000 after purchasing an additional 964,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,774,307,000 after purchasing an additional 953,893 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

