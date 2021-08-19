Analysts Anticipate Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.24 Million

Equities research analysts expect Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) to announce sales of $32.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.30 million and the lowest is $31.51 million. Capstar Financial reported sales of $34.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full year sales of $129.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $127.75 million to $131.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $129.27 million, with estimates ranging from $125.32 million to $136.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 27.79%.

Several analysts have commented on CSTR shares. Piper Sandler raised Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

CSTR stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.23. 1,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,760. Capstar Financial has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

In other news, CFO Denis J. Duncan bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,240. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $53,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 19,640 shares of company stock worth $414,093 over the last quarter. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 226.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 15,636 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Capstar Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $450,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 18.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Capstar Financial in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,040,000. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

Earnings History and Estimates for Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR)

