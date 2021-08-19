Analysts Anticipate DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Will Announce Earnings of $2.65 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) will report $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.24 to $3.98. DICK’S Sporting Goods reported earnings of $3.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full year earnings of $8.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $10.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $8.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DICK’S Sporting Goods.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.76.

Shares of DKS stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $105.94. The stock had a trading volume of 16,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,128. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.68. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $112.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

In related news, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $9,615,686.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 161,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,165,321.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $437,679.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,083 shares of company stock worth $13,279,309 in the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $490,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,510 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.5% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,502,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $190,564,000 after acquiring an additional 850,682 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 105.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 951,400 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $72,449,000 after acquiring an additional 488,000 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 320.1% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 494,726 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,673,000 after acquiring an additional 376,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.8% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,974,893 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $150,388,000 after acquiring an additional 352,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.