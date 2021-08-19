Analysts Anticipate Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) to announce ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.29). Farfetch reported earnings per share of ($1.29) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Farfetch.

FTCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.75.

NYSE:FTCH opened at $41.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 3.31. Farfetch has a 1-year low of $22.41 and a 1-year high of $73.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCH. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 485.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 100,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 83,146 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth about $4,271,000. Soma Equity Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth about $66,275,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 440,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

