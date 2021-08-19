Analysts Anticipate O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) to Post $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. O2Micro International reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. O2Micro International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 15.09%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of O2Micro International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 22,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in O2Micro International by 29.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of O2Micro International by 39.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of O2Micro International by 25.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,746 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

OIIM stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.43. 474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,220. O2Micro International has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $175.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.91.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

