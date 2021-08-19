Analysts Expect AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.37 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) will report $4.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.80 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AnaptysBio will report full year sales of $67.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.20 million to $70.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $52.98 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $97.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AnaptysBio.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $30.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.58 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANAB. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AnaptysBio by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AnaptysBio by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 301,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 43,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in AnaptysBio by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 586,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,612,000 after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in AnaptysBio by 31.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AnaptysBio stock traded down $1.20 on Monday, reaching $23.64. The stock had a trading volume of 6,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,124. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.52 million, a P/E ratio of -70.97 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.86.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AnaptysBio (ANAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.