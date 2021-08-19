Analysts Expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Will Post Earnings of $3.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings of $3.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.80 and the lowest is $3.33. D.R. Horton posted earnings of $2.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full-year earnings of $11.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $11.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $12.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $16.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.44.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,976,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,582,697,000 after purchasing an additional 511,294 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,327,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,385,145,000 after buying an additional 122,901 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,344,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $564,064,000 after buying an additional 120,402 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,004,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,125,000 after buying an additional 61,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,655,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,983,000 after acquiring an additional 104,396 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DHI traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.28. The stock had a trading volume of 42,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,138. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.68. The firm has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $64.32 and a 52-week high of $106.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

