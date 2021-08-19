Analysts Expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.30 Billion

Analysts expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to post $3.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ecolab’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.25 billion and the highest is $3.36 billion. Ecolab posted sales of $3.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full-year sales of $12.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $12.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.20 billion to $13.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.56.

ECL stock opened at $219.33 on Thursday. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $230.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.35. The stock has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a PE ratio of 60.26, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

In related news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,865,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Ecolab by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 359,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

