Analysts Expect F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $673.83 Million

Equities research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) will announce sales of $673.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $671.00 million and the highest is $679.60 million. F5 Networks posted sales of $614.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full-year sales of $2.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share.

FFIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.10 price objective (down previously from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 price objective (down previously from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.11.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $198.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $116.79 and a fifty-two week high of $216.15.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $45,903.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,535.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,732 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.08, for a total transaction of $322,290.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,900,873 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the second quarter worth $948,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the second quarter worth $19,707,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 20.3% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,931 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the second quarter worth $41,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

