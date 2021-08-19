Analysts Expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to Post $0.28 EPS

Brokerages expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Halliburton reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 154.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Halliburton.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on HAL. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.51.

NYSE:HAL opened at $18.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.13 and a beta of 2.86. Halliburton has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $25.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 15.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,200,170 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,527,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,640,479 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 99.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,325,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $377,453,000 after buying an additional 8,131,429 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,392.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,408,289 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $94,603,000 after buying an additional 4,113,002 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 406.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,889,326 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $113,041,000 after buying an additional 3,923,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 106.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,620,113 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $163,528,000 after buying an additional 3,920,666 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halliburton (HAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.