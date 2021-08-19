Analysts Expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Will Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) will report earnings per share of ($0.50) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.42). Lindblad Expeditions reported earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full-year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($2.00). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 681.89%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LIND shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, insider Trey Byus sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $356,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,350.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 11,569 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $191,235.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,554 shares of company stock worth $2,289,187. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIND. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,165,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 287.1% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 992,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,755,000 after buying an additional 736,002 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter worth $13,776,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,295,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,806,000 after acquiring an additional 674,193 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 371.4% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 714,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,499,000 after acquiring an additional 562,704 shares during the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $13.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $666.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58. Lindblad Expeditions has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

