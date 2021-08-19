Analysts Expect Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $250.04 Million

Analysts forecast that Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) will report sales of $250.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $248.88 million and the highest is $251.20 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full-year sales of $909.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $905.90 million to $913.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mission Produce.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $234.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.57.

In other news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $4,950,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 24,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $550,580.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 377,390 shares of company stock worth $7,554,448 in the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVO. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Mission Produce by 70.0% during the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 291,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 119,835 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Mission Produce by 74.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,254,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,839,000 after acquiring an additional 536,101 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Mission Produce by 29.5% during the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 86,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 19,806 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth $1,506,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the first quarter worth $5,774,000. 10.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.56. 76,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,525. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.30. Mission Produce has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $22.93. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

