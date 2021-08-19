Analysts Expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to Post $1.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) will announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $1.17. Monarch Casino & Resort posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.27. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 13.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCRI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCRI. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter worth $599,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the second quarter worth $38,640,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 70.9% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 631,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,780,000 after acquiring an additional 261,974 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 18.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,040,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,070,000 after purchasing an additional 161,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter valued at $9,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCRI traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.99. 470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,794. Monarch Casino & Resort has a one year low of $40.19 and a one year high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.78.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

