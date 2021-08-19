Analysts Expect Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Analysts predict that Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) will announce $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.65. Regional Management posted earnings per share of $1.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year earnings of $6.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $7.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.39. Regional Management had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Regional Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

RM stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.06. The stock had a trading volume of 40,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 28.98 and a quick ratio of 28.98. Regional Management has a 52 week low of $15.87 and a 52 week high of $60.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.27%.

In other news, Director Sandra K. Johnson sold 2,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $123,138.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,372.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 2,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $120,227.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,083,947.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,461 shares of company stock worth $2,149,363 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in Regional Management by 3,753.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,654,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559,946 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Regional Management by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,531,000 after purchasing an additional 21,444 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Regional Management by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 446,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,765,000 after purchasing an additional 31,473 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Regional Management by 131,116.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 295,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 295,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Regional Management by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 100,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

