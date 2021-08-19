Analysts Expect SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) to Post $1.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12. SiteOne Landscape Supply posted earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $5.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on SITE. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.44.

SITE stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $187.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.99. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $110.41 and a 12 month high of $206.26. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $527,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,754. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $2,794,654.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 396,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,641,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,201,409. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

