Analysts Expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Analysts expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) to announce $1.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Terex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $955.00 million and the highest is $1.11 billion. Terex posted sales of $765.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terex will report full year sales of $3.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.98%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TEX. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Terex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.56.

Terex stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,739. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Terex has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $55.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 369.23%.

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $262,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

