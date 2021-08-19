Analysts Issue Forecasts for Village Farms International, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc. (TSE:VFF) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Village Farms International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Village Farms International stock opened at C$11.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$992.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$12.44. Village Farms International has a twelve month low of C$5.71 and a twelve month high of C$25.78.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

