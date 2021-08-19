Analysts Set ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Target Price at $36.33

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

ABB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $36.78 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $36.78 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get ABB alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in ABB by 25.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in ABB by 2.6% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in ABB by 1.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 17,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ABB by 3.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in ABB by 6.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

ABB stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,112,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,684. The firm has a market cap of $76.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.62. ABB has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ABB will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.