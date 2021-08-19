Analysts Set Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) PT at $12.20

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on XAIR. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist initiated coverage on Beyond Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Beyond Air stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.23. The company had a trading volume of 630,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,376. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.00. Beyond Air has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $9.42. The company has a market capitalization of $221.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of -0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 9.80.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.10). Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 2,617.28% and a negative return on equity of 94.09%. As a group, analysts expect that Beyond Air will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Carey acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $1,876,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 481,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,400.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAIR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Beyond Air by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Beyond Air by 29.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Beyond Air in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Air in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 20.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

