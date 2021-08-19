Analysts Set County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Price Target at $31.77

County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.77.

Several brokerages have commented on ICBK. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of County Bancorp from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Maxim Group set a $33.34 target price on shares of County Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $37.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

ICBK traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.80. 9,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,739. County Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.04 and a twelve month high of $36.01. The firm has a market cap of $209.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.00.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.45. County Bancorp had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $13.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.08 million. On average, analysts forecast that County Bancorp will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of County Bancorp in the second quarter worth $2,718,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of County Bancorp in the second quarter worth $999,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of County Bancorp in the second quarter worth $1,305,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of County Bancorp in the second quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

