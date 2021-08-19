Analysts Set Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) Target Price at €90.93

Shares of Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €90.93 ($106.97).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DAI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Independent Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

ETR DAI traded down €0.95 ($1.12) on Thursday, reaching €71.81 ($84.48). The company had a trading volume of 2,447,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The firm has a market cap of $76.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of €40.55 ($47.70) and a fifty-two week high of €80.41 ($94.60). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €75.34.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

