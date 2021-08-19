Analysts Set Expectations for Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRLN)

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.96) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.98). Wedbush also issued estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.39) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.63) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.52) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

Shares of FRLN opened at $3.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.19 million and a PE ratio of -0.46. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $19.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.67.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.19).

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Freeline Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) by 50.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,314 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of Freeline Therapeutics worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

