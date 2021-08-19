Analysts Set Expectations for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.07) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02).

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SPPI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $2.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.43. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $5.24. The company has a market cap of $362.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.21.

In other news, Director Seth H. Z. Fischer sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,334.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,735 shares of company stock worth $86,828. Corporate insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,173,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,844,000 after purchasing an additional 352,449 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 639,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 29,627 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after acquiring an additional 216,544 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,995,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after acquiring an additional 361,571 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 531.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 584,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 491,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

