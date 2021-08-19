Analysts Set Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) Price Target at €22.33

Shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €22.33 ($26.27).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday.

Shares of HHFA stock traded down €0.22 ($0.26) on Friday, reaching €18.58 ($21.86). 68,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €20.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.62. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €13.94 ($16.40) and a one year high of €22.90 ($26.94).

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia.

