Analysts Set Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Target Price at $140.13

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.12.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

NYSE:MMC traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $153.92. 1,880,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,297. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $154.91. The company has a market cap of $77.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 43.06%.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

