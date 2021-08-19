Analyzing Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) & Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) and Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Fennec Pharmaceuticals and Opthea’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals N/A -67.64% -59.86% Opthea N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Fennec Pharmaceuticals and Opthea’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals $170,000.00 1,052.52 -$18.11 million ($0.76) -9.05 Opthea $60,000.00 5,126.06 -$11.10 million N/A N/A

Opthea has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and Opthea, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fennec Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Opthea 0 1 4 0 2.80

Fennec Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $14.33, indicating a potential upside of 108.33%. Opthea has a consensus target price of $33.60, indicating a potential upside of 379.32%. Given Opthea’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Opthea is more favorable than Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.6% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of Opthea shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Opthea beats Fennec Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

About Opthea

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage. Its lead molecule is OPT-302, a soluble form of VEGFR-3 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema. The company was formerly known as Circadian Technologies Limited and changed its name to Opthea Limited in December 2015. Opthea Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in South Yarra, Australia.

